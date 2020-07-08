Tina Lawson had some words for critics of her daughter Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” after Beyoncé was accused of “appropriating” African culture for the upcoming visual album.
The project is based on the soundtrack she produced for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” Lawson Tina insisted that Beyoncé is of “African descent” and has worked with “African creatives” on the new album, which is slated to be released on July 31.
In an Instagram post, Lawson insisted that her daughter “dedicates her art to boldly show the royalty and beauty of our heritage and journey.”
“It’s really sad that the women who shout, ‘protect the black woman’ are the ones that are trying to tear her down,” Lawson said. “Sisters wake up. Beyoncé was taught from a little girl to lift other women up not to tear them down. She minds her own business, does not criticize anyone and gives of her time and money.”
Lawson said that the upcoming project was created to “change the narrative” surrounding Black History.
“[It’s] to show that we did not start off as slaves – but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery. Don’t you want to see something that shows that?” Lawson said. “Aren’t you sick and tired of seeing us as slaves? She employs African and African American people, fights for many ‘firsts’ in the fashion and film world. Take an inventory of yourself and your hate. Where is it coming from?”
Sources: Instagram, YouTube.com, Forbes.com, Twitter.com
