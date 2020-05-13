Three years ago, St. Louis native and ‘black-ish’ star Jenifer Lewis went public after being conned by her former beau Tony Wilson.
Earlier this week, Wilson pleaded guilty to conning Ms. Lewis and four other women.
According to Variety.com, Antonio Mariot Wilson, aka “Dr. Tony Mariot” and “Brice Carrington,” 57, agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. He allegedly started romantic relationships with the women before allegedly conning his significant others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for purported businesses.
Wednesday morning, Lewis discussed the ordeal with Deborah Roberts on “Good Morning America.” “I’m speaking out because I care,” Lewis said.
According to a statement made to Good Morning America, Wilson denied that he was romantically involved with Lewis. Her conversation with Roberts refuted his claim.
“It was a romance scam. I was investing in a dream,” Lewis said. “It was so painful “[I thought] how could this happen to me? Educated, world traveled, successful in show business – and got conned out of 50 grand. I was embarrassed. I was humiliated, but I stood up for other women.”
Wilson could face up to 20 years in prison.
Sources: Good Morning America, Rolling Stone, Instagram, Variety.com
