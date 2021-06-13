British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported on June 4, that Jay-Z and Mariah Carey had an “explosive meeting” that caused her to exit his management company, Roc Nation. She signed with the firm in November 2017 following the firing of former manager Stella Bulochnikov, an R&B album and world tour.
Carey cleared the air on June 7 reminding people of her and one of Jay-Z’s biggest songs, “Heartbreaker,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999. She tweeted, "The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker'!!" with a 45-second snippet of their music video. "To the people who make up these lies I say 'Poof! --Vamoose, sonofa*****'!'"
This week's Hot Sheet sources: People.com, TheShadeRoom.com,HuffPost.com, Billboard.com
