Back in 2011, Dip Set rapper Jim Jones' longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin proposed to Jim on national TV. These days, Lampkin says marriage is not a priority for them.
This week, during an interview with the daytime television talk show “The Real,” Lampkin dropped the bombshell that nuptials are no longer top of mind for Lampkin and her boo.
Lampkin said that she and Jones are “still together and in a good place.” But nuptials are not top of mind. “I thought marriage was the natural progression, but it’s really not for everybody,” Lampkin said.
The couple is slated to return to Love and Hip Hop after seven years for the 10-year anniversary season.
