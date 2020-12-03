Sixteen-year-old “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin has become Hollywood’s youngest executive producer. Martin, who plays Diane on ABC series, broke the Guinness World Record as the youngest Hollywood executive producer to work on a major production, on the film “Little,” in 2019. She was 14 years and 241 days old when the Universal Pictures film was released.
“It feels crazy, honestly,” Martin said in a video of her certificate presentation as reported by CNN. “A world record? That's insane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.