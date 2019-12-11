As his newly released book “Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story” hits shelves, Mathew Knowles claims that his daughter Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by members of Jagged Edge back in the day.
Mathew Knowles – who once managed his daughter’s group Destiny’s Child – claimed the incident took place when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s.
“Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16 years old. The guys are 21 and 22 years old,” Matthew told Vlad TV without naming the names of the alleged perpetrators. “I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that. He said he received a call from Kelly and Beyoncé saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.
“I couldn't have that,” Mathew said. “I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, LA. That began all of this drama.”
Knowles was then asked how he handled the alleged harassment.
“We won't talk about that on camera,” he replied.
As of press time, none of the alleged parties involved have commented on Mathew’s sexual harassment accusations.
Sources: Page Six, The Chicago Tribune, Vlad TV
