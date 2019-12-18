Mathew Knowles is clarifying his earlier comments about certain members of R&B quartet Jagged Edge harassing Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland soon after the group implied that they would take legal action.
“I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said ‘harassed,’” Knowles told New York Post’s Page Six. “The term ‘sexual harassment’ may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.”
Knowles, who managed Destiny’s Child at the time, told Vlad TV the girls would call him and say they were “constantly being harassed” on tour. “Now remember, the girls are minors. They’re 16 years old …The guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors. By the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,” he said.
When Knowles’ original remarks went viral, someone posting from the official social media account of Jagged Edge issued a thinly veiled lawsuit threat.
“We have engaged our legal team we will manage at that level,” the Instagram post read.
Sources: VladTV.com, Instagram.com, Eurweb.com, CBS.com, The Blast
