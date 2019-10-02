Mathew Knowles, the father of singers Beyoncé and Solange, disclosed that he is a breast cancer survivor.
The music executive, 67, appeared on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to talk about his health battle and told host Michael Strahan that he was diagnosed about two months ago after he and his wife noticed small dots of blood on his shirts and the bedsheet.
He said his initial response to the diagnosis was to ask, "Why me?"
"Of all the things I could get, why would I get this?" he said. "From a man's perspective, I'm thinking, 'Why me?'"
Knowles revealed that he underwent surgery at the end of July and is doing "really good." He said he wanted to share his story to urge other men to get tested for the disease.
Sources: The Blast, TMZ.com, The Chicago Sun-Times, Good Morning America, Instagram.com
