For the first time, a Black woman has been named Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive.’ The publication crowned singer and actress Teyana Taylor with the honor. On Monday, she posted the news with photos from the July/August cover shoot to her Instagram account with the caption, "Somebody pinch me!!!!"
The mother to daughters Iman and Rue, and wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert, also shared that being back in front of a camera again has been a self-reflection and self-confidence journey for her, explaining that she was a bit unnerved by the experience.
"As an entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My "Spike Tey" glasses, and whatever hairstyle I've mustered up that day," she said. "So as you can see I don't have much time to be and feel sexy. This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself."
This week's Hot Sheet sources: People.com, TheShadeRoom.com, HuffPost.com, Billboard.com
