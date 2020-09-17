In a surprise jump shot that was nothing but net,WNBA superstar Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons, the man she put her career on hiatus for two years while fighting for his release from prison in Jefferson City, Missouri for a wrongful conviction 23 years ago. He was released in July and they were married shortly thereafter. As TMZ reported, they made the big announcement recently on “Good Morning America.”
“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we are doing together, but doing it as a married couple," Moore said. "We got married a couple months ago and we're excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”
Moore said over the last 13 years they developed a friendship and “just entered into this huge battle to get him home and just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we're sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together.”
Source: TMZ, Good Morning America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.