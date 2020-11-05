Rapper Young Boy Never Broke Again and Yaya Mayweather are expecting a child. The musical artist is the daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. An April 2020 baby mama stabbing incident in Texas and Yaya’s aggravated assault arrest aside, her bun in the oven is Mayweather’s first grandchild. As reported by Complex, Young Boy has seven children.
“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” Mayweather said during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy, me and her mother is happy.”
