It’s Lyte’s out on this match, because rapper MC Lyte recently filed for divorce from her husband of three years, entrepreneur John Wyche.
Lyte, whose birth name is Lana Michele Moorer, cited irreconcilable differences for the split. The pair met on Match.com, got engaged in May 2017 and had a sunset wedding three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Sources: Associated Press, HipHopDX, Hollywood Life.com, Instagram, New York Times, MSN, Page Six, People, The Blast, The Daily Beast, The Jasmine Brand, TMZ, Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.