MC Lyte

MC Lyte rocking the mic at Fair St. Louis in Forest Park. Photo by Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

It’s Lyte’s out on this match, because rapper MC Lyte recently filed for divorce from her husband of three years, entrepreneur John Wyche.

Lyte, whose birth name is Lana Michele Moorer, cited irreconcilable differences for the split. The pair met on Match.com, got engaged in May 2017  and had a sunset wedding three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

