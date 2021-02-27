Complex reports that rapper Megan Thee Stallion is still on track to graduate from college this fall and open an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston. She recently responded to a tweet that took at jab at her about going into the health field, posting, “Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility…hope you get them retweets doe,” adding, “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE.”
