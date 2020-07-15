Several outlets reported that rapper Tory Lanez was arrested, and Megan The Stallion was present during an incident that took place in the Hollywood Hills over the weekend.
Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to tell her side of the story.
“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote in a note shared on Instagram. “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested; the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”
Early reports of the incident indicated that “everyone in the vehicle” was detained by police. The car the two artists were in was pulled over, and police arrested Lanez and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she continued. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”
The incident reportedly began in the early hours of Sunday (July 12), with an argument erupting between people in an SUV. Police obtained a description of the vehicle, and later found it with Lanez and Megan inside. Four shell casings were found by authorities near the home where the altercation took place. Lanez was released on Sunday on $35,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.
Source: Variety.com, CBS News, Twitter.com, Instagram.com, US Weekly
