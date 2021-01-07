Hip Hop’s masked rapper MF Doom died on Halloween 2020 at age 49, however, word of his passing wasn’t released until a few days ago, when his wife and record label Rhymesayers made comments on social media. So far, there’s no word on his cause of death or reason for the late announcement. The London born Doom, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, moved to Long Island as a child, and he started performing and producing hip hop as a teenager. He and his brother, Dingilizwe, or “DJ Subroc,” formed the group KMD and released a critically acclaimed debut album, “Mr. Hood,” in 1991.
In the late 90s, CNN reported the rapper re-emerged as Metal Face Doom, modeled after the Marvel villain Dr. Doom, and a solo record, “Operation: Doomsday.” CNN said Doom was known for his intellect, wit and intricate rhyme style, which he displayed on six solo albums and five collaborative projects with the likes of Danger Mouse and Ghostface Killah.
Sources: CNN, Essence, Memphis Commercial Appeal, NBC, New Yorker, New York Times, People, Shadow and Act, TMZ
