Actor Michael B. Jordan was selected as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2020. The 33-year-old, who starred in “Just Mercy,” “Black Panther” and “Creed” first appeared on People’s radar in 2013 when he was featured in its first-ever “Ones to Watch.”

Jordan is an excellent selection.

However, my pandemic pick, since N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking the Emmy, is none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci! 

