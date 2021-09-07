Michael K. Williams, the actor known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series, “The Wire,” was found dead on Monday, Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn home. He was 54.
His longtime representative Marianna Shafran confirmed his death in a statement and said the family was struggling with “deep sorrow” at “this insurmountable loss.”
According to New York City Police, he was found around 2 p.m. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, and the city’s medical examiner will evaluate the cause.
Colleagues, family, friends and peers shared memories of him to their social media profiles.
Ava DuVernay, who worked with Williams on her mini-series “When They See Us,” expressed that he touched the lives of many including her.
“You, brother, touched many,” she said in an Instagram post. “Through your personal interactions big and small, through your community activism, through your struggles, through your triumphs, through your glorious work. You moved many. You moved me.”
David Simon, writer and director of The Wire tweeted a photo of Williams on Twitter and said he was “too gutted” to say more about “a fine man and a rare talent” who “always deserved the best words.”
