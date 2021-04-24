Mickey Guyton

This Sunday, Country music singer Mickey Guyton will make history when she hosts the Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban. She will be the first Black woman in history to host the awards ceremony. She shared her excitement to Instagram, saying “Still can’t believe this is real.” Guyton made history in September 2020 becoming the first Black female solo artist to sing her own song at the ACMAs. In March, she became the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category. During the awards, she performed her song “Black Like Me,” which addresses discrimination she’s faced as a Black woman. It was released eight days following the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

