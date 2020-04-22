Former “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” co-host Miss Juicy has addressed her absence. She hasn’t been a part of lineup since just before Smiley and company replaced Tom Joyner when he retired at the start of 2020.
“As everybody knows, I had been with ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ for a little bit over 12 years,” Juicy said in a video posted to her YouTube account.
She told fans the reason for her delayed response was “out of respect for my colleagues – and respect for my boss, Rickey Smiley.”
“It’s bittersweet because after twelve years you’ve grown to know people as family – or so you thought,” Juicy said. “The chemistry, the love, the connections… everything.”
Juicy said that misinformation by the show’s new producers compelled her to speak out after they claimed that her leaving the show was because of filming conflicts with “Little Women of Atlanta.”
She said this couldn’t be true because another member of the radio show also films a reality show in the same city. Juicy didn’t name names, but Eva Marcelle is a co-star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
“In my opinion, if something is going to be said, I felt like it should have been the truth,” Juicy said.
She says that the actual reason for her departure was because she wasn’t offered a new contract when the show changed over to the Urban AC market in Joyner’s slot.
“My lawyers worked very hard to get them to offer something – anything – and was offered nothing,” Juicy said. “At that time, I had to realize what my worth was.”
