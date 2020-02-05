In an open letter on Instagram, comedian and actress Mo’Nique made the accusation that there is a “disparity" between the way Oprah Winfrey treats black and white men who, ‘were accused of the same crimes.”
“[You] did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining,” Mo’Nique writes. “You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment.’ When you either are or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons. How is that not making it all about them?”
Mo’Nique also said that Jackson was acquitted and is deceased and implied that he should be “off limits.”
“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W. “The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn't H.W. have way more accusers? (sic)”
Mo’Nique and Winfrey’s feud stems back to when they worked together on ‘Precious’ in 2009, with Mo’Nique previously explaining she had refused to do any additional campaigning for the film as she wasn’t offered extra pay, and she referenced the drama when relating her own “personal experience” with Winfrey.
“And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right, and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven't said a word?”
“When I was sixteen and I met you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “you have to work really really hard.”
“My sixteen-year-old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life ‘harder’(sic).”
Mo’Nique then urged Oprah to choose carefully who she “stands by.”
“Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people.”
Sources: Instagram, Celebretainment.com, Bossip.com, BET.com, PageSix.com
