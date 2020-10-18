“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill tied the knot in grand fashion Saturday during a lavish ceremony in front of 250 guests, as People reported. Costars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and former castmate Eva Marcille served as bridesmaids. Bailey and Hill took precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including a deep clean of the venue, temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements and spacing according to social distancing guidelines. The newlyweds told People, “10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date… We are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”
Sources: BET, Hollywood Life, KSDK, Mississippi Business Journal, Mother Jones, Page Six, People
