According to TMZ, singer Monica’s divorce from former NBA star Shannon Brown is official.
The divorce was said to have been granted in Fayette County, GA on Tuesday, uncontested after Shannon failed to show up in court.
Monica’s request to have her maiden name restored was also reportedly granted.
The singer filed for divorce back in March after 8 years of marriage. The couple share a six-year-old daughter.
Sources: Instagram.com, People.com, TMZ.com, OK! Magazine, Page Six
