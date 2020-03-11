The government plans to file more new charges in the coming weeks against R. Kelly. During a hearing – which added another accuser in the case – prosecutor Angell Krull said agents recently seized more than 100 electronic devices, including hard drives. Agents wielding a search warrant were said to have hauled the items away from a storage facility outside Chicago where Kelly keeps some of his equipment, defense attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters after the hearing.
R. Kelly's trial date has been pushed back from April 27 to October 13.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, PageSix.com, Twitter.com
