Josie Harris, the mother of three of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children, was found dead in her car outside her house. She was 40 years old.
According to TMZ.com, Harris was found unresponsive inside her car outside her house in Valencia, CA around 9pm last night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is not being treated as a homicide.
Mayweather was convicted of domestic violence against Josie ten years ago served two months in prison.
Harris was currently suing Mayweather for $20 million, accusing him of defamation after he denied the assault to Katie Couric and claimed Harris was under the influence of a controlled substance during the incident.
