Mulatto is currently preparing to reveal her name Latto. The Atlanta emcee hasn’t officially made announcements regarding the change. However, recently she teased a new single which drops at the end of this week. Latto now appears as her name on some streaming platforms.
She talked about changing her name last December and earlier year, because of the derogatory connotation associated with it referring to mixed race people. In an interview with Hot Freestyle, she stated that her intention was never to offend anyone, and after realizing that was occurring she was interested in the change.
“You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don’t know you, never even met you in person,” she said in the interview. “So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren’t your intentions and that’s how it’s being perceived, it’s like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I’m like, ‘OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.’”
