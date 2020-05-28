A five-year-old child and 25-year-old woman drowned last Saturday afternoon at the home of former MLB player-turned-record-label-owner Carl Crawford.
According to a report from Houston Police, the child was in the pool having trouble and the woman jumped in to save the child. They were transported to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Neighbors said the home is owned by Carl Crawford, a former MLB player and owner of the Houston record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.
Crawford released a statement, confirming that the deaths happened at his home and shared that he has been grappling with emotions regarding the tragedy.
“My heart is heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever,” wrote Crawford in a statement shared on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”
