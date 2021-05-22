Naomi Campbell has announced the arrival of her first child, a precious baby girl.
The 50-year-old legendary supermodel revealed a photo of her holding her daughter’s feet to social media.
She tweeted: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
Campbell’s mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell expressed her excitement about her new grandchild on Instagram, she said: “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be a grandmother.”
