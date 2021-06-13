Champion tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has been in the headlines after dropping out of the German Open grass court tournament. The move came after her withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health reasons. Berlin WTA organizers told Reuters they received notice that Osaka would not start in Berlin and after speaking with her management they agreed that she needed a break.
The world’s second-ranked woman tennis player announced her removal from the French Open on Instagram a day after Grand Slam officials said they would fine her $15,000 for not attending press conferences and shunning interviews.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka wrote. “More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”
The German Open begins June 14 and is a warm up event for the prestigious Wimbledon Open in England.
Fans and athletes showed their support for Osaka’s decision to prioritize her mental health over her workload. Nike, whom Osaka has a sponsorship deal with, issued a statement of support.
“Our thoughts are with Naomi,” Nike said in the statement. “We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience.”
No statement has been made yet on when Osaka will resume tournament play.
