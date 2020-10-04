Kentrell DeSean Gaulden

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, aka “NBA YoungBoy,” landed in the slammer in Baton, Rouge Louisiana on Monday on weapons charges. News reports there say the rapper was allegedly among a group of 16 people who were arrested for firearm possession and faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office told Page Six that he remained in custody as of Tuesday, and no court date or bond had been set.

