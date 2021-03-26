According to Los Angeles CBS affiliate CBSLA Channel 2, Rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested and taken into FBI custody in the Los Angeles area on March 22.
The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving in an area suburb.
Apparently, he failed to pull over, which led to a short pursuit. The rapper reportedly attempted to flee on foot before he was arrested and taken into custody.
Back in September, the Baton Rouge rapper was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana.
He also served 90 days in jail in 2019 after a judge handed down a temporary probation hold in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case.
Prosecutors moved to dismiss his probation completely, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years, following his alleged involvement in a Miami shootout in 2019 that left a bystander dead.
