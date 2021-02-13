A simmering beef with Nelly and Ali of the St. Lunatics over who actually started the group, along with other issues bubbled and spilled over into the national spotlight.
The public feud was triggered by IG post from Ali accusing Nelly of hustling the group and abandoning the St. Lunatics to advance his solo career.
“1993 I started the Group, taught them how to Rhyme, from writing to teaching them what 16 bars was & how to count bars…” Ali posted on Instagram.
Nelly responded on during an interview with local WatUpDoeRadio, saying Ali signed on as a manager, not a performer. Nelly said that himself, City Spud and Kyjuan are the group’s only original members. Nelly claimed Ali became a member following a showcase presented by Jive Records in the mid to late 1990s.
“When they said the Lunatics was doing all the legwork and talent shows and all of that, that was us. He didn’t do that,” Nelly said. “When we was (sic) going around town making a name for ourselves, doing the car wash, performing at the talent shows at [colleges]—that was us, that wasn’t Ali. Ali did not perform with us. Either he thought he was too good, or he didn’t perform with us. … Just factuals. Actual factuals. (sic)”
Ali took to Instagram to respond to the allegations.
“Nelly Would Create the Lie … then 20yrs later blame us and try and embarrass us like it was our idea,” Ali said, teasing an Instagram Live where he promised to respond to the interview. “I ’m going clear my name and show you EVERY LIE that he put on us !!!”*
During the Instagram Live, Ali said, “90 percent of what he [Nelly] is saying is true, but it’s that 10 percent…” The Live went on for more than an hour and included a back and forth with Nelly’s nephew Lil Shawn, a member of the rap group JGE. Shawn told Ali that the dispute should be handled privately.
*Spelling and grammar is as it appeared in the original post.
