It seems that all roads lead to Nellyville this year as the St. Louis-born rapper recently won 3rd place on “Dancing With The Stars,” and celebrated 20 years of his first hit album, “Country Grammar” – which is being turned into a documentary. On Nov. 24 Nelly announced via Facebook video that the documentary about the story behind the album is coming soon.
“The best time of your life is the ‘come up’ because everything is new and you appreciate it,” Nelly said in the 30 sec. clip. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.”
Nelly has also donated at least 10 pairs of his custom-made DWTS dancing shoes for auction by the “The Teen Project,” to benefit young women survivors of human trafficking. The kicks are expected to bring in about $50,000.
Sources: Atlanta Journal-Constitution, CNN, Facebook, Instagram, People, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Radio.com, Twitter
