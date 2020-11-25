Nelly as Chuck Berry

Nelly, the Grammy winning rapper and St. Louis’ homegrown Dancing With the Stars favorite, has another role lined up after the DWTS finals. Nelly, a.k.a. Cornell Haynes, will portray another St. Louis son, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry, in an upcoming Buddy Holly -inspired biopic, “Clear Lake.” Keep your dancing shoes, Nelly, it’s time to trade in the Paso Doble and the Jive for a guitar and the Duckwalk.
