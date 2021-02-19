Reality TV star NeNe Leakes reportedly has tea to spill about how black women get treated. On Feb. 8 she tweeted, “I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday.”
Leakes tweeted, as reported in The Daily Mail, "You can't turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild," and "suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it's painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT."
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is denying reports by AceShowbiz and other outlets that she has been dropped by her entire team, including her agent, manager, lawyer and public relations team.
A Feb. 9 tweet by Leakes reads, “For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement I have...My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time.”
