NeNe Leakes is not returning for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Leakes made the announcement on her YouTube channel. She thanks her fans, her team, the cast and also thanked Bravo network.
“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” Leakes said in her video, as reported in People. “I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."
