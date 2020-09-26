In a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Netflix “Cheer” docuseries star Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris was arrested last week by federal authorities and charged with producing child pornography. Harris, 21, is accused of "enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself." The child was 13. Harris remains in custody.
The New York Times reports Harris admitted to authorities “exchanging sexually explicit photos on Snapchat with at least 10 to 15 people he knew were minors, having sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading competition in 2019 and paying a 17-year-old to send him naked photos.”
TMZ reported Harris being sued on behalf of minor twin brothers from Ft. Worth, Texas, who allege he groomed them into sending nude photos and demanded sexual favors. A Harris spokesperson denies the allegations.
