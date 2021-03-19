It may be time to forget your friend’s or relative’s Netflix password. Although it may have ignored the practice for years – of customers sharing passwords with friends and family to keep them from having to purchase the streaming service, Netflix may be pressing the rewind button. It is testing a new policy on some video sharers, prompting customers onscreen to sign up for a separate account if they are not watching in the presence of the paying customer, as first reported by Streamable.com. While it is unclear how they would be able to verify exactly who is who, CNBC reports that about 33% of Netflix customers share their password, according to Magid research. Netflix plans range from $8.99 to $17.99 per month.
And on March 13, St. Louis police say an argument after a nephew was caught reportedly attempting to steal his 50-year-old uncle’s Netflix password escalated into an assault, when the nephew reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and cut his uncle on the nose before fleeing the house. The uncle’s wound was treated at a hospital.
