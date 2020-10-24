After 60 years of being a Motown hit maker music legend Steve Wonder has formed his own label, So What the Fuss Music, and has released two new songs distributed by Republic Records. The label’s name was inspired by his 2005 collaboration with Prince.
“Even if I’ve left Motown, I never leave Motown,” Wonder said in an article by the Detroit Free Press. “That’s Detroit.” Wonder told journalists his new recently released songs, “Where Is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” may ultimately become part of a Wonder EP with various artists.
Source: Detroit Free Press
