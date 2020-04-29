Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his manager confirmed to USA TODAY. He was 35.
“New York City, hip-hop and the world lost a really good one yesterday,” the rapper's manager, David Evans, said in an emailed statement. “Fred left this world better than he found it.”
The rapper revealed that he had contracted coronavirus in a social media post earlier this week.
“I’m in here with this Covid-19 [expletive]! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!” Fred wrote on April 6 alongside a photo that showed him in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask.
A few days after Fred’s post, his wife LeeAnn Jemmott told XXL Magazine that her husband was in the intensive-care unit, but she hoped he was going to make it.
“He is Cov-19 positive on a ventilator. However, he is progressing! He went in having difficulty breathing on Monday evening,” Jemmott told the outlet in an interview published April 9. “Tuesday morning, I received a call he was not going to make it because his lungs were not working. He was then put on a ventilator, and as of today, the doctors already weaned him down from 100 percent support to 40 percent support of ventilation.”
Sources: People.com, YouTube.com, XXL.com, Page Six, USA Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.