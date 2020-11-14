Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon

Nearly three months after their reported split, Hollywood Life reports that Nick Cannon and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell were spotted sharing a meal at a restaurant in Malibu, Calif. for her birthday on Monday Nov. 9. A photo shows Nick holding a to-go bag in one hand and holding her hand in the other as the masked pair left. Neither have confirmed they are back together. They share a 3-year-old son, Golden.

