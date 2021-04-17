Abby De La Rosa announced in a maternity shoot on Sunday that she and Nick Cannon were expecting twin boys. De La Rosa shared her excitement for her sons’ arrival in a post stating, "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy." She continued, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both.” Cannon welcomed his fourth child (his second child with Brittany Bell) last December. He co-parents nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
