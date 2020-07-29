St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.