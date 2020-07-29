Last week Nick Cannon apologized to the Jewish community for making antisemitic remarks on his Cannon’s Class podcast with special guest Professor Griff, formerly of Public Enemy.
According to a report from jewishinsider.com, Cannon visited the Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance. Cannon reportedly promised to donate his first paycheck from season four of “The Masked Singer” to the Holocaust museum following his sit-down with Rabbi Abraham Cooper.
Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS for the remarks, but he retained his hosting gig on the Fox Network singing competition.
Sources: Celebretainment.com, Twitter.com, Instagram.com, People.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.