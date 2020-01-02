Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner who died on New Year's Day, had black liquid coming from his mouth before paramedics arrived, according to new dispatch audio.
"Black stuff is coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing," a dispatcher is heard saying in the 911 call audio obtained by TMZ.
Gordon, 30, reportedly died of a suspected overdose on New Year's Day in Florida. He suffered a series of heart attacks after the purported overdose and later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, the DailyMail reported.
According to TMZ, it is possible black discharge is released from the mouth and nostrils following an opioid overdose.
In January 2015, Gordon was present when Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston's daughter, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home following a suspected drug overdose. The 22-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma and died six months later.
Information from TMZ.com and The Daily Mail contributed to this report.
