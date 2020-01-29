Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison this week after being convicted of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
According to reports, Nicki wrote the judge begging for a more lenient sentence.
“The judge said his heart was like a ‘stone’ when it came to pleas for mercy from those who advocated on Maraj’s behalf, which included letters from the defendant's sister and other supporters,” Newsday reported.
According to the outlet, Nicki Minaj’s letter, dated Sept. 19, 2016, described her brother as “the most patient, gentle, genuine, giving, selfless man” she knows and someone “who came to my mother’s rescue often when she endured domestic violence so that she and I could sleep peacefully at night.”
In the letter, Minaj also reportedly accused the victim’s mother of trying to extort her and asked the judge to “show mercy” to her brother and “rethink punishing him for something he did not do.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Newsday.com, Espn.com, SI.com, Twitter.com, Pagesix.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.