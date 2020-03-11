Nicki Minaj’s new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty was reportedly arrested by the LAPD for not registering as a sex offender. Petty’s status stems from being convicted of an assault when he was a teen. He was charged with the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in April 1995. Petty, who was also 16 at the time, served four years behind bars over the crime.
According to TMZ.com, Petty was detained by LAPD during a traffic stop last November and charged with failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested by Federal Marshals and indicted on the same charge.
He registered as a Level 2 sex offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry but neglected to do so upon moving to California in July 2019.
Petty, who has already surrendered his passport, he was released upon posting a $100,00 bond. He is due back in court March 23.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, PageSix.com, Twitter.com
