Nicki Minaj is officially off the market. The 36-year-old rapper/singer took to Instagram to announce her nuptials to 41-year-old Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.
“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” Minaj posted as a caption to a short video that featured Mr. and Mrs. and bride and groom coffee mugs and referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.
A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE.com that Minaj wanted the celebration to be kept simple.
“Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key,” the source said. “She’s become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy.”
Sources: Instagram.com, People.com, TMZ.com, OK! Magazine, Page Six
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.