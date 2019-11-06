St. Louis born “Claws” actress Niecy Nash confirmed on her Instagram page that she filed for divorce from her husband, electrical engineer Jay Tucker. The DailyMail.com had reported news of the split, saying that the couple had separated months ago. In a joint statement posted on IG, Nash said, “We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”
