Back in May, late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, filed for legal guardianship of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, accusing the child's mother, Tanisha Foster, of being unfit.
According to TMZ, Samantha Smith, his brother, Sam Asghedom, and their mother, Angelique Smith, have been appointed Emani's legal guardians.
The celebrity news and gossip site claims the court said his family provided enough evidence for their petition.
Hussle’s longtime partner, Lauren London, was also granted legal guardianship of her 3-year-old son, Kross, giving her authority to manage his inheritance.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.