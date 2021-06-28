Late rapper Nipsey Hussle is among the entertainers who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year. Hussle, born Ermias Asgheodm, is one of 38 honorees to be inducted into this year’s Walk of Fame. Hussle is part of the recording category and joins George Clinton, Ashanti,The Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, and Martha Reeves as honorees.
He and late actress Carrie Fisher will receive their Walk of Fame honor posthumously.
Ellen K, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement, “The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.”
“We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”
Sources: Vibe.com, Vulture.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, TheShadeRoom.com
