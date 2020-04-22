Reps for Bill Cosby told celebrity gossip column Page Six that the currently incarcerated comedy legend was likely to be released because of COVID-19 fears. But Page Six says the Department of Corrections that houses him disputes the claim.
Cosby’s legal team was reportedly planning to file a petition to get him released from the prison where he is serving three to ten years for sexual assault.
The plans for petition came after Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state’s DOC last week to establish a program to move some prisoners to community corrections facilities or their homes to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. At Phoenix SCI, where Cosby is currently incarcerated, there have been 22 positive cases and one death.
“We strongly feel that Mr. Cosby will be released and remanded to house arrest in the upcoming weeks,” A rep for Cosby reportedly told Page Six. “Mr. Cosby is 82 years old; Mr. Cosby has an underlying medical condition — blindness” — and cannot practice “social distancing because he has to rely on the aid of others.”
The rep claimed that Cosby’s team has been “in contact with sources close to [the] governor and they were informed that Gov. Wolf felt that Mr. Cosby should be released and remanded to house arrest, due to his age and blindness.”
But when Page Six reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to confirm, they were said to have denied the claims from Cosby’s camp.
“Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, he would not qualify,” the rep for Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections reportedly said.
According to the governor’s office, the program “applies to state prison inmates who have been identified as being nonviolent and who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next nine months or who are considered at high risk for complications of coronavirus and are within 12 months of their release.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Page Six, YouTube.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.